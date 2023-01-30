GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Region 3-AAA standings are tight, with only three games separating the top three teams, but on Tuesday, things could shift.

Currently Groves sits in third place in the region three standing, but they play Calvary Day tomorrow. Only one game separates Groves and Calvary Day for third place, and tomorrow’s winner will take sole possession of that spot.

The last these teams played each other, Calvary Day won 63-58.

“Last game, they got us, but we coming hard this time,” Tyrone Chisholm, a sophomore guard for Groves, said. “We got a chip on our shoulder.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Evans, the head boys basketball for Groves, wants his players to keep a level head.

“It’s just another game,” Evans said. “We’re not looking at region standings. We want to play good basketball tomorrow and do what we need to do… and we will come out successful.”