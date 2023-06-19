SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Groves Rebels basketball team made it to the first round of the playoffs last before being knocked out by Cross Creek, but their head coach Kevin Evans saw that as a stepping stone.

Last year’s team had five under-classmen, and this season Evans, Groves boys’ head basketball coach, expects those young players to take on a bigger role, especially since the Rebels will need to replace their two leading scores. Khari Manning and Ja’quawn Singleton both graduated this year, averaging 10 points per game.

“We got some great kids that are starting to lead,” Coach Evans said. “Tyrone Chisholm, even though he’s an upcoming junior, he’s starting to take on that role as a leader, [and] Josiah Manning also. So this year, it’s weird because my juniors are the ones leading, and my seniors are just leading by example.”