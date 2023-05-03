SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former local sports broadcaster Ken Griner will be inducted into the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame.

Griner will go in as an athlete. The current teacher at Calvary Day was an amazing sportsman in his day. He was a two-sport star at Savannah Christian in football and baseball and he was the quarterback when the school won its first football state title in 1975—in fact, he scored the winning touchdown.

For baseball, he played first base, then he played at two junior colleges. From there, he walked for the UGA baseball team and hit .317 his last year and did not make an error in 95 chances at first.

Despite his accomplishments, he is still surprised he is going to the Hall of Fame.

“I think back to all the guys I played with that were so much better athletes than me,” Griner said. “But somewhere along the way, they busted and knee or did this. I was just fortunate enough to stay healthy, be in the right place at the right time and the position came along for me to get a chance. I got a chance and I succeed.”

What does make Ken nervous is the five-minute speech he must prepare for the commencement ceremony on Monday.