SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Greater Savannah Hall of Fame honored some of the best athletes in the area at its annual Hall of Fame ceremony.

The banquet was held at Alee Temple. All six inductees were in attendance plus Veronica Sierzant who won the Calhoun Award. The crowd was even asked to remember the late Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers who is also in the hall.

“I was a pitcher,” Gary Cooper said. “I threw no-hitters. I get my game over quick. In between both of them, I would go in the phone booth and change clothes like Superman and go out and run track and defeat everybody that I run against.”

“I was being to wonder,” Royce Exley said. “I had hoped to be in here. It took a little longer than I thought, but I am still happy to be here.”

“Well,” Mark Mamalakis said, “I’m in the Armstrong Hall of Fame now. Honestly, it’s been a long time so I wasn’t sure if I ever was or not. Thankfully, the committee looked at it and my stats were good enough and I’m very pleased to be here.”

Also honored today was former TV sportscaster and standout Savannah Christian football and baseball player Ken Griner.

WSAV Sports spoke with Griner last Wednesday about the accomplishment. He told News 3 that he was surprised but grateful for the induction.