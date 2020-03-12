Players Championship to carry on without spectators

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Players Championship will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass.

The tournament will no longer be open to fans starting Friday and only key personnel and media personnel will be allowed at the course.

“It goes without saying that this is an incredibly fluid and dynamic situation,” PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said Thursday. “We have been and are committed to being responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process.”

Monahan says the no-fan policy will also be in place at PGA Tour events for the next several weeks starting with the Valspar Championship in Tampa and extending through the Valero Texas Open.

The decision was reportedly made after consulting with both President Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis.

The only times a PGA Tour event has kept fans off the course were safety issues related to weather.

Even as the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA said its basketball tournaments would not have fans, The Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation Thursday was they not ask for autographs.

Some info via The Associated Press and First Coast News