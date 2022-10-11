RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Golf fans can expect an action-packed week at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, from October 19-23, as the world’s No. 1 player, Scottie Scheffler, added his name to the list of contestants for this year’s CJ CUP.

Scheffler, the reigning 2022 PGA TOUR Players of the Year, will take Rory McIlroy (defending champion), Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, and more than 70 other golfers for this year’s title.

This year will be the first time THE CJ CUP will be played in the Southeast region of the U.S. following the staging of the tournament in Las Vegas, first at Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2020 and The Summit Club last year.

You can purchase tickets HERE.