SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mark Anderson, a Beaufort product and former South Carolina Gamecock, stole the show in round three of the Korn Ferry Tour when he took first place.

Anderson came into round three trail Erik Barnes who held a two-shot lead with 13-under, while Anderson sat at 11-under.

However, after a strong back nine, Anderson crawled his way back into a position to grab the lead.

After shooting a 32 and four-under-par on the back nine, Anderson stepped to hole 18 with a chance to take the lead. Cool, calm, and collected, he birdied hole 18 to take the sole lead.

Despite taking the lead, Anderson remains even kill and refuses to let himself get too high or low.

“My mentality on the first tee tomorrow is going to be the same as the last three days,” Anderson said. “It’s just keep it [the ball] in play, play smart make a few putts and see what happens in the end. There will be some low scores tomorrow. So, I’m going to have to post something. But that’s the next step, one step at a time.”