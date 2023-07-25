SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The week keeps getting better for current Open Championship winner, Brian Harman.

The Savannah native is now ranked 10th in the world. Last week, before winning his first major championship, he was ranked 26th, so he moved up 16 spots.

Also, Harman is now third in the 2023 Ryder Cup standings. The top six automatically qualify, Harman moves up 17 spots from last week. He’ll have to remain in the top six after the BMW Championship on Aug. 20 to earn an automatic invitation.

The Ryder Cup is Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 in Rome. Harman has never competed in the Ryder Cup.