SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah native Brian Harman is one shot back of the lead after the first round of the 2023 Open Championship in Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England on July 20.

The Savannah Christan alum fired a 67. Harman had three birdies on the front nine and was out in 32. On the back nine, he overcame an opening bogey with two birdies. There is a three-way tie for the lead at -5.

Harman tees in the second round at 3:47 a.m. EDT. His best finish is 26th in six career starts.