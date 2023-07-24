SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah native Brian Harman won the Open Championship.

Now, his name is forever engraved on the Claret Jug.

Harman dominated the field and won the championship by six strokes.

In the final round, Harman was not perfect but twice when he made bogeys. He responded with back-to-back birdies. Here are a couple of stats. He led the field in total strokes gained, and strokes gained putting and was 11th in strokes gained from the tee.

Brian had fans back in his hometown rooting him on and down in Florida. One of them was Brian’s high school teammate, Justin Smith. Here’s what stood out to Justin.

“The whole world says it’s his putting and scrambling ability and not knock it around the golf course in the short grass and get into one fairway bunker and one greenside bunker the whole week,” Smith said. “The way he managed the mental part of his game and I think he said it quite nicely in his interviews. When a fan would say something absurd, it would give him fuel to the fire.”

This is Brian’s first major championship. Unfortunately, his family watched on tv like the rest of us — they were in Syracuse, New York. But no doubt, they were cheering pretty hard.