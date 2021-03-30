Glynn Academy girls soccer stays undefeated, takes down Richmond Hill

(WSAV) – Glynn Academy, one of the top girls soccer teams in the country, proved why its so highly regarded by knocking off a tough Richmond Hill squad 3-0 at home Tuesday night.

This result represents a stark contrast from the last time these two teams met, a narrow 4-3 win going Glynn Academy’s way earlier this month. In Tuesday’s meeting, the Red Terrors scored three first half goals and didn’t allow a single shot on net in the second half.

“We knew [Richmond Hill] was going to come out strong and throw everything at us,” Glynn Academy head coach Thomas Lemmon explained after the game. “We weathered the storm and put together our own string of passes to get everything together and the ball on the ground. We took advantage of a couple mistakes.”

Midway through the first half, Glynn Academy senior Sally Brock got the scoring started, followed by freshman Allanah Antah and junior midfielder Emme Ross in quick succession.

With Tuesday’s win, the Red Terrors (13-0-1, 10-0) have locked up the GHSA Class 6A-Region 2 crown. Richmond Hill (9-3, 8-2) has a tight grip on second place in the region standings and will return home to host Effingham County in two days.

High school sports site MaxPreps ranks Glynn Academy ninth in the entire nation and fourth in the entire state of Georgia.

