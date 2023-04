SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The St. Vincent’s girls’ soccer team is final four bound, while Savannah Arts Academy fell to Athens Academy on April 24.

St. Vincent’s defeated White County, 1-0, at Memorial Stadium. St. Vincent’s will play Bremen in the semifinals. Bremen will be the home team on April 27. The home team was determined by the GHSA’s universal coin flip.

Savannah Arts Academy fell to Athens Academy, 4-0, in a match at Islands High School.