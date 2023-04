SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Arts Academy girls’ soccer team defeated Worth County in the second round of the GHSA State playoffs on April 19 at Daffin Park.

The first 30 minutes were scoreless. However, in the last 10 minutes of the half, Savannah Arts netted three goals and led 3-0 at intermission. They added three more in the second 40 minutes.

Savannah Arts Academy will host Athens Academy on April 24 at Daffin Park.