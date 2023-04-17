SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The girls’ soccer teams of Richmond Hill and St. Vincent’s won their second-round GHSA playoff matchups on April 17.

In Richmond Hill, the Wildcats held to 1-0 lead thanks to stellar goalie play. Richmond Hill plays the winner of Denmark and Norcross. If Norcross wins, the home team will be determined by GHSA’s universal coin flip.

St. Vincent’s is also headed to the quarterfinals in Class AAA. The Region 3-AAA champs defeated Mary Persons. St. Vincent’s will play White County on April 24 at Memorial Stadium.