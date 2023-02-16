STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro girls’ basketball team understands the importance of tonight’s Region 1-AAAAA semifinal game against Bradwell Institute.

The winner of the contest will host at least a first-round playoff matchup and face the No. 3 or No. 4 seed from Region 2 in the first round of the state tournament. The loser will be on the road and likely not host a tournament game for the duration of the playoffs.

Last season, the girls’ got a glimpse of how important tonight’s game is to the rest of the season. Statesboro finished third in the region and went on the road to face Langston Hughes, who defeated the Blue Devils.

“You get three and four and it’s going to be a hard road,” head coach Marty Holder said, “We are matched up with Region 2 in the first round and that’s a hard region within itself with Warner Robins, Union Grove and Jones County. Those are some of the top teams in the state as well. So when you have that, it’s just competitive as all out. You want to set yourself up for that and get ready for that, but it’s going to be hard.”

The semifinal game is at Liberty County High School tonight at 7 p.m.