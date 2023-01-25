SAVANNAH (WSAV) – This past week was tough for the Statesboro girls’ basketball team. They have lost two of their last three contests.

Prior to this, there were in a rhythm. The Lady Blue Devils had won nine straight from Dec. 27 through Jan. 14. Statesboro currently sits third in the region, but there is still time make up ground in the standings.

This year, Statesboro is led by junior forward Alyssa Staten. She averages 17 points and 15 rebounds a game. The forward does not like losing, but thinks the team can learn from these set backs.

“I feel like going back,” Staten said, “as we all did, looking at film and talking to each other and saying how we came out first quarter. That really hurt us. We’re going to try to work on coming out first quarter and just going straight to it.”

The next time Statesboro hits the floor is Saturday at home against Swainsboro.