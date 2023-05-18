NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WSAV) – First Preparatory Christian Academy won the opening game of the GIAA Class A State Championship Series against Thomas Jefferson on Thursday at SRP Park.

The Class A title series originally had a 10 a.m. start time, but Mother Nature pushed back the first pitch to 11:35 a.m. The Highlanders scored the first three runs in the ballgame before separating themselves in the fourth and fifth innings. The seven runs scored over the two frames gave Region 6 champs a 10-2 lead. They would go on to win, 11-6.

Game two of the series is tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Pinewood Christian did not get the opportunity to play its first game of the championship series. After the completion of the first game, the public address announcer said there would not be another game for the day. The games were postponed until Friday because of the weather. Pinewood Christian is scheduled to play at 1 p.m.