SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – The Woodville-Tompkins and Calvary Day girls’ basketball teams advanced to the semifinal round of the GHSA state tournament on Feb. 28.

Woodville-Tompkins had no trouble with Oglethorpe County. The Lady Wolverines led by 11 at halftime and the final margin was 20, 64-44. Woodville-Tompkins will face St. Francis in the semifinals. The game tips off at 6 p.m. on March 3 at Georgia College and State University.

“I feel good,” senior forward Janiyah Heyward said. “It’s not over yet. We are going all the way and we are going to get there. We worked too hard for it. We are going to show everybody. This is our time. This is our year.”

In Class AAA, Calvary Day heads back to the Final Four for the first time since 2019. Calvary Day took care of business against Dawson County, 59-32. In the contest, senior Hannah Cail scored her 2,000th career point.

Cail took time to reflect on what it would mean to win a state title.

“That would be amazing,” the senior said. “It would cap off the best senior year. That’s what I wanted to was to make a state run in my entire career. This year, we are finally doing it. So might as well try.”

Calvary Day will face Lumpkin County. The game tips off at 6 p.m. on March 3 at Fort Valley State University.