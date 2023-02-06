RICHMOND HILL (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill girls’ basketball team will play a season-defining game on Feb. 13. The game will decided if they advance to the first round of the region tournament, whether they qualify for the state tournament and if the play-in game is their last of the season.

Richmond Hill is locked in to the No. 4 seed in Region 1-AAAAAAA and will face No. 5 seed Camden County a week from today. The two schools meet twice this season with Richmond Hill winning by identical scores both times, 39-28.

Coach Sarah Jones said the key to the team winning this pivotal game is defense.

“We pride ourselves (on defense) and that’s the basis of our program,” Jones said. “We’ve given up quite a few points in region play. We’ve really been focused on trying to be a little bit more disciplined this second half of region play to take us into the state tournament.”

Richmond Hill closes out its regular season on the road against Brunswick on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The region play-in game will be Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at Richmond Hill High School.