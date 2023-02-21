RICHMOND HILL, Ga., (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill girls’ basketball team may be new to Georgia’s highest classification, but they have already left their mark.

The Lady Wildcats earned a spot in the state playoffs after overcoming an 8-point deficit late in the Region 1-AAAAAAA tournament play-in game against Camden County back on Feb. 13.

In the opening round of the state tournament, Richmond Hill faces Pebblebrook, a team ranked No. 9 in the classification.

Richmond Hill feels they have given up too many points defensively. They know they need their best defensive performance if they are going to knock off Pebblebrook.

“Get back in transition and box out,” senior small forward Brionna Sutton said, “The girls we play now are way bigger down lown. That’s what (Coach Sarah Jones) stresses the most. We moved to 7A. So it’s like a big deal. There are much better teams that we play against. When we step out in the court, we’re not worried about all that.”

Richmond Hill plays Pebblebrook tomorrow at 5 p.m.