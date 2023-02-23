HINESVILLE, Ga., (WSAV) – The Liberty County girls’ basketball team has a tall as they travel to face Mary Persons in the second round of the GHSA state tournament.

Mary Persons will come into the game ranked eighth in Class AAA. According to Liberty County Coach Kimberly Battle, they are long and athletic. They also have a strong press, which creates a lot of turnovers.

Senior guard Destiny Grider said she is not worried about breaking the press.

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried,” Grider said. “I have trust in my teammates that they will have my back when it comes down to that press. To win, that’s my game plan is to win. Put the ball inside the hoop. That’s the only thing I could say. Play defense. Play solid defense. We got better on the defensive end the last couple of games. Let’s continue to get better.”

The game between Liberty County and Mary Persons tips off at 6 p.m.