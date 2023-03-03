MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Woodville-Tompkins’ great season comes to an end after their Final Four loss to St. Francis on Friday.

The final score was 76 to 36 for the Lady Wolverines.

But you can’t say enough about this fanbase. From the fans to the coaches, everyone was rallying around this team until the clock hit three zeroes.

Perhaps nobody could be more proud than their head coach.

“I told them do not leave this gym without leaving it all out on the floor,” said coach Jeffery Roberson. “They played hard.

“Sania Chisholm, she played hard. Janiyah Heyward got into a little foul trouble. She had three fouls in the first quarter. So, we just had to find a way to survive.”

What’s the memory Roberson will carry in his heart about this team?

“Just great senior support, the bond that they had,” he said. “I have nine freshmen and they helped balance out the grade level. So, I’m proud of them as a team.”

A very young team, the Lady Wolverines could make a strong push next year.