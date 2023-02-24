SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Calvary Day and Woodville-Tompkins girls’ basketball teams punched their tickets to the quarterfinal round of the GHSA state basketball tournament.

Calvary Day used a come-from-behind victory over Peach County to seal its fate. Calvary Day trailed by five at halftime and after the third quarter. However, they scored 25 points in the final frame to get the win.

“We started off kind of rocky,” Cail said, “but we just had the grit to finish and play as a team. We hit shots. My teammates hit shots. It’s amazing. I’ve never been past the Sweet 16 and to do with this team is just a great feeling.”

Calvary Day won, 57-49. They will host Dawson County in the quarterfinal.

Woodville-Tompkins will also be in the round of eight. Woodville-Tompkins defeated Dublin, 67-33. Woodville-Tompkins led 12-9 after the first quarter. The Lady Wolverines outscored Dublin 55-24 for the rest of the game. Woodville-Tompkins will host Oglethorpe County.