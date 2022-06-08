(WSAV) – The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has approved a 35-second shot clock for the upcoming basketball season.



This clock will be in place for all varsity-level basketball games as well as state tournament events.



The proposal to make the shot clock permanent was officially approved in 2020 with a three-year phase-in period. Tournaments, showcase games and region play were allowed to use a shot clock in 2022, but were not mandated to do so.



Prior to the ruling, GHSA games operated without a shot clock, which made it possible for teams to hold the ball for minutes at a time.



As of May 2021, Georgia was one of only nine states to employ a shot clock for even limited use, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.