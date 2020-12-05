GHSA Second round playoff highlights and scores

(WSAV) – There were plenty of points to be had for our area teams in the second round of the GHSA football playoffs Friday night! The WSAV sports crew had cameras from Metter to Savannah as teams battled to punch their tickets to the quarterfinals.

Check out the highlights above and take a look at the scoreboard below to see if your team advanced!

6A

Langston Hughes 35, Glynn Academy 0

Richmond Hill 13, Westlake 55

Brunswick 21, Lee County 48

5A

Creekside 25, Ware County 49 (Ware County to host Cartersville in third round)

4A

Cairo 23, Benedictine 45 (Benedictine to host Riverdale in third round)

Islands 0, Bainbridge 43

3A

Appling County 61, Upson-Lee 7 (Appling County away at GACS in third round)

Central-Macon 0, Pierce County 42 (Pierce County to host Carver in third round)

2A

Jeff Davis 29, Jefferson County 42

1A – Public

Mitchell County 8, Metter 49 (Metter to host Warren County in third round)

1A – Private

Pacelli 24, Savannah Christian 37 (Savannah Christian to host Wesleyan in third round)

Calvary Day 14, First Presbyterian Day 7 (Calvary Day to host George Walton Academy in third round)