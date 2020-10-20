GHSA softball playoff highlights, scoreboard

(WSAV) – The Georgia High School Association fast-pitch softball playoffs kicked off Monday afternoon as teams from across the Coastal Empire battled to advance to the second round.

Monday Scores:

6A

South Effingham sweeps Heritage (10-1, 8-0) and advances to AAAAAA Sweet Sixteen to play Northside Warner Robins.

Effingham County splits with Grovetown (0-4, 8-1) and will play the rubber match Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond Hill won Game 1 against Evans 10-2. The score from Game 2 has not been reported.

5A

Wayne County was swept by Union Grove (1-9, 2-5) and has been eliminated from the AAAAA state playoffs.

4A

Islands beat Columbus 3-2 in Game 1 and was tied with the Blue Devils 1-1 before Game 2 was postponed due to lighting. Game 2 will resume at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon followed by a Game 3 if necessary.

Jenkins swept Shaw (13-3, 4-2) and advances to the AAAA Sweet Sixteen to play Bainbridge.

New Hampstead was swept by Troup County (0-12, 1-13) and has been eliminated from the AAAA state playoffs.

2A

Vidalia swept Lamar County (11-3, 11-3) and advances to the AA Sweet Sixteen to play the winner of Worth County – Jefferson County.

Bacon County fell to Bleckley County (10-12, 0-10) and has been eliminated from the AA state playoffs.

WSAV sports reporter brings you highlights from Islands’ series versus Columbus and other scores from across the region.