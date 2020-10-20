Blitz Banner

GHSA softball playoff highlights, scoreboard

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – The Georgia High School Association fast-pitch softball playoffs kicked off Monday afternoon as teams from across the Coastal Empire battled to advance to the second round.

Monday Scores:

6A

South Effingham sweeps Heritage (10-1, 8-0) and advances to AAAAAA Sweet Sixteen to play Northside Warner Robins.

Effingham County splits with Grovetown (0-4, 8-1) and will play the rubber match Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond Hill won Game 1 against Evans 10-2. The score from Game 2 has not been reported.

5A

Wayne County was swept by Union Grove (1-9, 2-5) and has been eliminated from the AAAAA state playoffs.

4A

Islands beat Columbus 3-2 in Game 1 and was tied with the Blue Devils 1-1 before Game 2 was postponed due to lighting. Game 2 will resume at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon followed by a Game 3 if necessary.

Jenkins swept Shaw (13-3, 4-2) and advances to the AAAA Sweet Sixteen to play Bainbridge.

New Hampstead was swept by Troup County (0-12, 1-13) and has been eliminated from the AAAA state playoffs.

2A

Vidalia swept Lamar County (11-3, 11-3) and advances to the AA Sweet Sixteen to play the winner of Worth County – Jefferson County.

Bacon County fell to Bleckley County (10-12, 0-10) and has been eliminated from the AA state playoffs.

WSAV sports reporter brings you highlights from Islands’ series versus Columbus and other scores from across the region.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories