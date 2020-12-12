GHSA football quarterfinal highlights, scoreboard

(WSAV) – As the number of teams remaining continue to dwindle down, we saw four area schools advance to the Georgia High School Association football semifinals Friday night.

Our cameras were sent out across the Coastal Empire for quarterfinal matchups involving our teams! Check out the highlights with WSAV sports director Greg Talbott in the video above.

The following is the complete scoreboard from Friday night and next week’s semifinal matchups:

5A

Cartersville 34, Ware County 31

4A

Riverdale 13, Benedictine 48 (Benedictine to host Jefferson next Friday at Memorial Stadium)

3A

Appling County 13, Greater Atlanta Christian 31

Carver-Atlanta 18, Pierce County 51 (Pierce County to host Crisp County next Friday)

1A – Public

Warren County 6, Metter 28 (Metter to host Irwin County next Friday)

1A – Private

Wesleyan 21, Savannah Christian 17

George Walton 14, Calvary Day 26 (Calvary Day to face Trinity Christian on the road next Friday)