SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s official — Georgia will allow NIL deals for high school student-athletes.

It’s the 30th state to allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) approved the decision on Monday.

GHSA is also reclassifying schools, going from seven to six classes; the highest class will now be 6A.

But the biggest changes will come in how the state playoffs are structured.

Private schools in Class A through 3A will compete in a separate state championship for each sport. While they’ll compete against public schools during the regular season, the GHSA will use a power-rating system to determine seeding in the postseason.