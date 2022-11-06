The Savannah Ghost Pirates protect their home ice defeating the Swamp Rabbits 5-1.

Spencer Naas scored the first goal to give the Ghost Pirates the lead at the 3:42 mark in the 2nd period. Afterward, the Ghost Pirates would score four more unanswered goals and take a 5-0 lead.

The Swamp Rabbits did not score until 17:19 mark in the third perion. The Ghost Pirates defense kept the Swamp Rabbits at bay as Isaiah Saville finished the game with 32 saves and a 96.970 save percentage.

The Ghost Pirates will back at home Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Florida Everblades.