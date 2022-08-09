SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates now have their first-ever signed player.



In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Ghost Pirates announced the signing of goalkeeper Darion Hanson, the first addition to the 2022-’23 roster.



“In terms of signing the deal, that happened quite a bit ago,” Hanson said. “Its been some time. I got the call from Bob around the Fourth of July. He said ‘did you know you were the first player to sign with the Ghost Pirates?’ Nope, I had no idea.”



Hanson joins the Ghost Pirates after a successful college career with the UConn Huskies. He had a 20-15-0 record in goal with one shutout and a 2.24 goals-against average. He has also already played in the ECHL with the Reading Royals.



Prior to his time at UConn, Hanson put in three seasons at Union College, where he played for Ghost Pirates head coach Rick Bennett.

“We are thrilled to be able to add a player of Darion’s caliber to our team,” Bennett said in a release. “Darion is a sound goaltender, and a high-character individual and he will make an impact on our roster and in the community.”



“Knowing Coach Bennett’s expectations and what he wants out of us as players, I’m familiar with that,” Hanson said. “I grew a lot as a player (at Union College) and I think I had a successful career there. To come down here and start my pro career just like I started my college career, under Coach Rick, it’s very comforting.”



The Ghost Pirates will open their season in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits on Friday, Oct. 22. Their home opener will be Saturday, Nov. 5 against Greenville at 7 p.m.