SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) The Savannah Ghost Pirates released their full, revised home schedule on Monday.



Savannah will play 36 regular season home games in Enmarket Arena, starting with the Nov. 5 home opener against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and ending with the Saturday, April 15 matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears.



Games will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Friday games are 7:30 p.m. starts and Sunday games will be in the afternoon at 3 p.m. The only exceptions are on Friday, Dec. 31 (5 p.m.) and Thursday, Feb. 9 (10:30 a.m.).



The Ghost Pirates’ regular season will begin on Oct. 22 against the Swamp Rabbits in Greenville. Savannah will play five games on the road before that Nov. 5 home opener.