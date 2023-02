SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates earned a home win on Feb. 24 at Enmarket Arena. The Ghost Pirates defeated the Fort Wayne Komets, 3-2.

The Ghost Pirates were able to shake the net one time in the first period. They led, 1-0 after the first period.

Savannah has been alternating wins and losses over the past five games. The next game for Ghost Pirates is also against Komets Saturday, Feb. 25.