SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates defeated the South Carolina Stingrays, 5-0, at Enmarket Arena on Feb. 9. The win marked the first time since Thanksgiving the club has won back-to-back games.

Savannah had a strong first period with three goals. They led, 3-0, after the first. The Ghost Pirates waited until the final frame to add two more goals. The Ghost Pirates went on to win, 5-0.

Ghost Pirates will go for their third straight win on Friday, Feb. 10, against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The puck drops at Enmarket Arena at 7:30 p.m.