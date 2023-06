POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Hopefully, Ghost Pirates fans did not miss out on their chance to party with the team.

Tuesday evening, the Ghost Pirates hosted a watch party at the B&D Burgers for game five of the Stanley Cup finals.

The Ghost Pirates NHL affiliate, the Vegas Knights, beat the Florida Panthers 9-3 in game five to win the series 4-1 and became the 2023 Stanley Cup champions.