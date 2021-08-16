Get ready Richmond Hill and Beaufort, you’re the first Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The WSAV broadcast team started scouting potential games of the week from the moment the GHSA released full schedules.



Although there were several contests in Week One that were worthy of the honor, one stood out: Richmond Hill at Beaufort.



The storylines in this game are enough to fill a whole show by themselves. Georgia vs. South Carolina, region champion vs. region champion, a team returning just three starters vs. a team returning multiple all-region selections; the list could go on forever.



Richmond Hill enters this year after a 9-3 mark in 2020 and a 5-1 record in region. The Wildcats reached the second round of the playoffs to send off the Class of 2021 as the winningest in program history. Even though Richmond Hill has new starters at nearly every key position, the young guys have nearly all seen the field before and are ready for their chance at glory.

Beaufort is riding high off a 5-2 season in 2020 and a 3-0 record in region, punctuated by a 35-14 win at perennial contender May River. That victory helped seal a second straight Region 7-Class 4A championship for the Eagles, who reached the second round of the SCHSL playoffs before getting bounced by Myrtle Beach. With blue-chip players like quarterback Tyler Haley and defensive lineman Eamon Smalls returning, Beaufort is set for a deeper run this year.



You can catch this matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the CW. Sports director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play with Lowcountry reporter Andrew Davis on color commentary.