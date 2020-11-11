Georgia vs. Missouri game postponed due to COVID-19 within Tigers’ program

FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, center, talks to his players during a timeout in the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga. There will be much interest in possible changes coming to No. 4 Georgia’s offense with a new quarterback, who is expected to be Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman, and a new coordinator, Todd Monken. Still, Smart’s Bulldogs may lean on their experienced defense in the pandemic-delayed season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WSAV) – The Georgia at Missouri football game Saturday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

According to a statement by the University of Missouri, the decision was made due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing, and quarantining of people within the Tigers’ football program. The move is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 guidelines.

Missouri already has a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, so it is unclear what date the UGA vs. Mizzou game will be moved to. The university says the rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include Dec. 19.

NEWS | The Georgia at Missouri FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 11, 2020

This is the fourth SEC football game to be postponed this week due to COVID-19 issues.

Auburn will not play at Mississippi State Saturday due to issues within the Bulldogs’ program; Texas A&M’s COVID-19 struggles have postponed their game against Tennessee; and Alabama at LSU is on hold due to an outbreak among the Tigers.

UGA has not released an official statement.