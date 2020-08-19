Georgia to welcome fans to Sanford Stadium this season with reduced capacity

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a field goal against Notre Dame during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 23-17. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – The University of Georgia has announced its 2020 football season ticket plan with 20-25% of capacity seating in Sanford Stadium.

The 2020 season has been altered to a 10-game conference-only schedule that includes four home games vs. Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Each game will be at a reduced capacity due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“As a result, we are offering single game tickets to provide as many opportunities to current Hartman Fund donors who are season ticket holders, the ability to enjoy Georgia Football home games this fall,” UGA said in a statement.

Should anyone decide to not attend games this fall, their status as a season ticket holder will remain unchanged, UGA says. There will be an opportunity for refunds on previously paid Hartman Fund contributions, season tickets, and seatback purchases.

Ticket holders are also eligible to renew their season ticket locations for the 2021 season, regardless of whether or not they decide to attend a game in 2020.

Single tickers will cost $150 per ticket, per game. This includes a $75 ticket price and a $75 “contribution requirement.”

“These costs will be deducted from any previously paid 2020 football season ticket payments and Hartman Fund contributions,” UGA said. “All tickets allocated will include a seatback on each seat to help facilitate social distancing and enhance the experience for all attendees.”

Ticket holders will be required to download their tickets on a smartphone for scanned entry on gameday. Masks will be required to be worn when entering Sanford Stadium and while moving throughout the concourse.

The number of games fans will be eligible to qualify for will be based on their 2020 Hartman Fund annual giving level and/or involvement in the Magill Society, UGA says.

Donors who want to attend will be prompted to fill out an application to request a 4-ticket block to each game they would like to attend.

In order to maximize capacity, the socially distanced model only allots for blocks of 4 seats. All 4 seats must be purchased by the same account.

“Upon completion of the individual game ticket application process, the UGA Ticket Office will be allocating tickets to each individual game based on cumulative TGBC priority points and availability,” UGA said. “Ticket allocations for the 2020 modified football season will differ from one’s existing seat location, and are subject to change on a game-by-game basis based on demand, priority and availability.”

Seats will be social distanced throughout Sanford Stadium in to 100, 200, 300 and 600 levels.

Refund opportunities will be provided for 2020 Hartman Fund contributions, football season tickets and seatbacks before the end of the year. Fans can convert any of these balances to a charitable contribution benefiting the COVID-19 UGA Athletics Fund if they would like.

“In return, you will receive triple priority points (3 priority points per $1 converted) and a gift receipt for tax filing purposes,” UGA said. “Any refunded Hartman Fund contributions will be deducted from your cumulative TGBC priority point total.”

Season ticket payments and Hartman Fund contributions cannot be rolled over to the 2021 season.

Fans are asked to indicate their plans for the 2020 football season by Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m.

Those who opt-in will be prompted to log in to their account and request tickets, and those who opt-out will be directed to an online form to decide next steps.

If a response is not received by Aug. 26, fans will automatically be opted-out of the single game ticket request process, and contacted at a later date about their account balance. Call (706) 542-1231 or email gatickets@sports.uga.edu for more information or help.