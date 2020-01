SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the ninth time in program history, the Georgia Bulldogs have claimed the Thrasher Cup at the Savannah Hockey Classic.

UGA came away with a 6-2 win against Florida on Friday and a 4-3 double overtime shootout win against Georgia Tech Saturday.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from championship Saturday at the Savannah Civic Center.