SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dec. 21 was the second day of the early signing period for football. Many of the recruiting websites have Georgia with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. This is despite five-star recruit Dylan Raiola flipping from Georgia and choosing Nebraska. The quarterback moved to Georgia from Arizona earlier this year.

In this class, there are four, five-star recruits. This includes Ellis Robinson, the No. 1 player in the nation, according to ESPN. Also in the class, KJ Bolden, also a defensive back who went to the same school as Raiola. Locally, Demello Jones, the star out of Swainsboro, Ga. who just played for a state title.

“You cannot develop players if you don’t have them here,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “You can’t practice to develop the other players if you don’t have enough depth here. We have gone through the model of really going through the high school ranks, developing players. The way it’s looking right now somewhere around 40 percent of the players, maybe 50 percent, maybe even 60 percent will be in the first two years of the program.”

The early signing period for football concludes Dec. 22. National Signing Day is Feb. 7.