SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday, Nov. 21 and the Georiga Bulldogs are still the No. 1 Team in the land.

Last week, the Bulldogs defeated Tennessee on the road, 38-10. Georgia remains unbeaten ahead of its matchup with in-state rival, Georgia Tech. While the Dogs are focused on Georgia Tech, they have a really important game next week: The SEC championship game against Alabama.

As far as injuries are concerned, Savannah native Warren Brinson did not play against Tennessee because of calf strain. Georgia is hopeful he will return to practice this week.

“Not a lot of change in preparation,” Smart said. “It’s different because of the timing of our kids coming back from Thanksgiving, getting here, going over there. Saturday will be different, but that’s really the extent of it. Cooler, night. But that’s what we deal with all the time. We have more night games this year, than we’ve had in the past.”

Georgia looks to keep the Governor’s Cup in Athens for a sixth straight season. Kick off of the game with the Yellow Jackets is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.