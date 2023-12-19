SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’s women’s basketball team improved to 9-2 this season after beating Hampton University 74-48 in the Coastal Empire Eagle Classic at Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

Tuesday’s evening’s win marked seven in a row for the Eagles, which is the longest win streak for the program since the 2000-01 season. Hampton fell to 0-9 on the season with the loss.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: by AP

Dallion Johnson scored 14 points as Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) beat Georgia Southern 53-42 on Tuesday night.

Johnson added seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-9). Keeshawn Kellman added 11 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Franco Miller Jr. was 2 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

The Eagles (0-12) were led in scoring by Eren Banks, who finished with 16 points. Georgia Southern also got seven points from Cam Bryant. In addition, Mannie Harris had six points.