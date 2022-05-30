STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles found out who they would play in their first-ever time hosting an NCAA baseball regional on Monday.

The 16-seeded Eagles are going to face off against UNC-Greensboro at 7 p.m. on Friday at J.I. Clements Stadium for their first-round playoff game. That game’s winner will advance to play the winner of Texas Tech and Notre Dame on Saturday, while the losers of those two games will also play each other.

A full list of dates and times for the regional round is below, courtesy of Georgia Southern. (Times beyond Friday have not been announced yet.)



Friday, June 3

Round One (1): (3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Notre Dame (2 p.m. ET, ACC Network)

Round One (2): (4) UNC Greensboro vs. (1/#16) Georgia Southern (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)



Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2

Game 4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2



Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4

Game 6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5



Monday, June 6

Game 7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (IF NECESSARY)



Tickets to the regional are already on sale at Georgia Southern’s official portal.



The Eagles finished the year with a record of 40-18 and a conference mark of 23-7, both among the best in program history. However, Georgia Southern lost a heartbreaker in the finals of the Sun Belt Championship, 7-6, to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns despite leading 5-0 after three innings on Sunday.



This will be Georgia Southern’s 14th appearance in a regional round. If they advance, the Eagles would travel to Knoxville, Tennessee next week for Super Regional play.