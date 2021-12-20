Georgia Southern’s NaJee Thompson named First Team All-American

SATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern senior NaJee Thompson has been named a First Team All-American special teams player by Pro Football Network.

Thompson played in nine games for the Eagles, starting the season at receiver before transitioning into a cornerback role after injuries decimated Georgia Southern’s secondary. His one interception came against Arkansas State in the Eagles’ 59-33 win over the Red Wolves. He also played a team-high 154 snaps on special teams, per Georgia Southern athletics.

Eagle fans will get to see more of Thompson next year; even though he is a senior, he has an extra year of eligibility and intends to use it to return the team in 2021-’22.

Thompson is the 90th All-American selection in program history.

