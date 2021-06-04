Georgia Southern’s Gavin Adcock turns passion for football into music

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Football careers are short.

That fact drove Georgia Southern football player Gavin Adcock to write down some lyrics.

From there, he found a new passion that will carry on long after his playing days.

“I was like ‘I’m going to sit here and think about never playing football again and see how that hits me,’” Adcock said.

A musical spark lit in high school ignited into melody five years later.

“I wrote a song back in 2016,” Adcock said. “I was a senior in high school. I don’t know; I just felt like it was a good time now to let it out.”

That’s how Adcock, a nose tackle on Georgia Southern’s football team, released his first single, appropriately titled “We Love Football,” in April with guitarist and high school friend Sebastian Caballero.

We Love Football- Gavin Adcock https://t.co/L00MKHnZhB via @YouTube video is now uploaded to YouTube! Go check it out and subscribe! Thanks to everyone for the support! — Gavin Adcock (@GavinAdcock) April 24, 2021

“We worked on it in my homeroom class,” Adcock said.

“We clicked in a way that I am not used to clicking with other people, but that’s what makes music so beautiful,” Caballero said.

Adcock has just one semester left at Georgia Southern, which makes him want to aim high sooner in his music career.

“The next song I let out, I want it to be on iTunes and on Spotify,” Adcock said.

Adcock and Caballero are already on the verge of doing that with a new single called “Ain’t No Cure,” set to release soon.

“We’re still pretty new to taking it seriously together and working together and just trying to make something that we love and fulfills our souls and makes us happy,” Caballero said.

For now, Adcock is in the same position he was in when he first picked up a pen: one year of football left and a song in his heart.

“I really love relating to people,” Adcock said. “I really love doing something that touches people and makes them say ‘dang, I want to listen to this again.’”

You can find Adcock’s music on his Instagram and YouTube pages.