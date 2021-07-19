Georgia Southern’s Derrick Canteen named to Bednarik Award watch list

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern football’s lockdown cornerback has reeled in yet another preseason honor.

Derrick Canteen was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list Monday afternoon. The award is presented annually to the best defensive player in college fotball.

Congrats @_canteen on being named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List for the best defensive player in college football!



The rising sophomore was also recently named to Pro Football Focus’ 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team after racking up six interceptions in his first year with the Eagles.

Here is a list of Canteen’s accomplishment after one season in Statesboro:

2020 Freshman All-America Team (Football Writer’s Association of America)

2020 Freshman All-America Team (The Athletic)

2020 All-Sun Belt Conference First Team

2020 All-Sun Belt Conference First Team (Phil Steele)

2020 All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team (Pro Football Focus)

2021 All-Sun Belt Conference First Team (Pro Football Focus)

Member of 2021 Chuck Bednarik preseason watch list

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced November 1st and the three finalists will be revealed November 22nd. The winner will be announced during ESPN’s Football Awards Show on December 9th.