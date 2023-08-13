STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Three weeks from the start of college football season, many programs are fine-tuning their team, and the Georgia Southern Eagles are no exception.

Saturday evening, the Eagles hit the field for their first fall scrimmage. The story lines of the day centered around the new starting quarterback, Davis Brin, and the new defensive coordinator, Brandon Bailey.

WSAV and other media outlets were not allowed to shoot footage of the scrimmage. However from observation, the defense play well, as they caught a couple of inteception and recovered a fumble. On the other hand, the Eagles’ offense shined in spots but admitted there is room for improvement.

“I’d like to see a little bit better fluidity,” Clay Helton, Georgia Southern’s head football coach, said. “Offensively, we had spurts today, but really not consistency. It looked like practice nine of fall training camp with 16 [more] left to go.”

“There’s there’s always room for improvement,” Brin said. “There are throws that I want back every time I’m out there, but we’re going get better every single day… that’s going to be our focus.”

The Eagles wrapped up the day with Fan Fest, which turned out to be a big football clinic for the children.