STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern football picked up its second conference win on Saturday but it was anything but picture-perfect.

The Eagles built a 31-7 advantage but then gave up the next 21 points to cut the lead to three points. In the end, a fourth-quarter, pick-six from Tyrell Davis put the game out of reach at 38-28. It was a game where Georgia Southern created four turnovers, but also surrendered four turnovers.

As Georiga Southern looks to this week, they have limited time to prepare for Thursday night’s game against Georgia State – a contest that is crucial in the East standings.

“We know what type of game this is,” Miller said. “We know what it’s going to be. But at the end of the day, this is going to be a big game. It’s a big game for us and them. This could be the deciding factor of who could go to the conference championship. I know they are going to come ready to play and we have to come ready to play.”

The contest between Georgia State and Georgia Southern kicks off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Paulson Stadium and can be watched on ESPN 2.