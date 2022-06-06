STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrew Morris and two relievers combined on a seven-hitter and Texas Tech scored three runs in the fourth inning to eliminate host Georgia Southern, the 16th overall seed, 3-1 in the Statesboro Regional. The Red Raiders had three of their four hits in the pivotal inning to advance to the finals against Notre Dame needing to win twice. Hitless through three innings, Cole Stilwell and Jace Jung singled to open the bottom of the fourth and Ty Coleman drew a walk to load the bases. Another walk by Kurt Wilson ended the day for Georgia Southern starter Danny Madden. Owen Washburn hit a sacrifice fly off Jay Thompson before Hudson White’s single capped the rally.

Coach Rodney Hennon, after Georgia Southern's 3-1 loss to Texas Tech. "Everyday was a joy."



"Everyday was a joy." pic.twitter.com/386zKL0CRq — Corey Howard (@choward_media) June 5, 2022

Fifth year senior, @AvantChristian discusses the special bond @GSAthletics_BSB developed over the course of time.



"All those guys are going to be at my wedding," Avant said. pic.twitter.com/mEsL1vJDvX — Corey Howard (@choward_media) June 5, 2022

SUNDAY GAME TWO: NOTRE DAME VS TEXAS TECH

Jack Findlay got the final four outs, surviving a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Notre Dame won the Statesboro Regional with a 2-1 victory over Texas Tech. The Fighting Irish (38-14), the No. 2 seed in the regional, beat third-seed Texas Tech twice by a run and No. 16 overall seed and tourney host Georgia Southern 6-4 in winning a berth in the Super Regionals. Notre Dame took a 1-0 in the third when Spencer Myers doubled and scored on Ryan Cole’s single to left. The Irish scored again in the fourth when Zack Prajzner doubled and scored on a two-out single by Cole.