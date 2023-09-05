STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Fifth-year Georgia Southern wide receiver Khaleb Hood could make history this Saturday at home against UAB as he closes in on the school’s all-time receiving yards record.

Hood came into the season 110 yards shy of the mark. He amassed 45 yards in the season opener, so he is 66 yards away from being number one on the list. The current record is held by Monty Sharpe. He wore the blue and white from 1983 through 1986. We asked Khaleb what it would mean to break the Georgia Southern all-time receiving yards record.

“To be honest with you,” Hood said. “The record is not something that I really think about. I just love the game and I want to win for my teammates.”

Khaleb already holds two GSU records and is second in two others. He is number one in receptions for a single season and receiving yards in a single season. Then, he is second in receptions in a single game and as we talked about previously second in all-time receiving yards.

The record could fall this Saturday at home against UAB – that is a 6 p.m. kick-off.