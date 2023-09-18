STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern football team has seen better days than last Saturday’s performance against Wisconsin – a game where the Eagles committed six turnovers all by their quarterback Davis Brin.

The final score of 35-14 is a little deceiving because Georgia Southern led in the third quarter 14-7. This was after throwing three interceptions in the first half. Coach Clay Helton said Davis Brin is still the starting quarterback. He noted when he pulled Brin in the fourth quarter it was because the game was out of reach. He also pulled other starters as well. This week, Georgia Southern faces its second road test against Ball State and they feel they are ready to bounce back.

“How you react as a coach is how they are going to reach,” Helton said. “We reset as coaches after 24 hours and we have to move on to the next opponent. We learn from the mistakes that happen in a game. We coach off of them. Then, we make sure they don’t happen again.”

“I feel like we match up pretty well against them,” junior wide receiver Derwin Burgess Jr. said, ” They literally just played the No. 1 team in the country, Georgia. They put up a fight with them in the first half. We know from last year that there not going to back down. They are going to fight and they are going to keep bringing the fight.”

Georgia Southern will be back on the road this Saturday against Ball State. Then, next week, their game with Coastal Carolina will be at home at 7 p.m. and will be televised by the NFL network.